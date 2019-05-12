Busch, Matthew Paul 40, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 1, 2019. Beloved son of Paul and Susan Busch (Meyer); loved brother of Elizabeth Rogers (Donald), Emily Novak (Steve), and Sarah Busch; uncle to Ayden, Chase, and Logan Rogers, and Althea Novak; cherished grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Services: Visitation and memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 17 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 10 am until Mass begins at 11 am. Lunch will follow at the parish annex. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. More information and pictures may be found at www.k-brothers.com. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019