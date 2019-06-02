Porter, Matthew H. Passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Son of the late Howard P. Porter Jr. MD, the late Nancy Acker Metz and John E. Metz; brother of William M. Porter, Melissa Abshire (William), John D. Metz (Gail) and the late Susan Kincade Porter; uncle and cousin. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. with a Visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019