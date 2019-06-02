Matthew Porter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Porter.
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Obituary
Send Flowers

Porter, Matthew H. Passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Son of the late Howard P. Porter Jr. MD, the late Nancy Acker Metz and John E. Metz; brother of William M. Porter, Melissa Abshire (William), John D. Metz (Gail) and the late Susan Kincade Porter; uncle and cousin. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. with a Visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.