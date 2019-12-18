Will, Matthew Robert

November 22, 1990 through December 16, 2019. After five years battling with a heroin addiction, Matthew got tired, chose his own road to "recovery". The only son of Teresa Stupp Will (Mark) and the late Timothy L. Will, Matthew leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Before this horrible disease Matthew was an avid soccer player, fisherman and enjoyed writing and producing Rap music. He is now at peace and will be fishing into eternity with his father.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at Lupton's prior to the funeral from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any charitable donations should be made to a drug treatment center of your choice or Long Meadow Ranch in Union, MO. "Gone Fishin' with his Dad".

