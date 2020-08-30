Valentine, Matthew Stephen

Our loving son and brother Matthew Stephen Valentine, age 36, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2020, one day after undergoing surgery to repair injuries from a diving accident. He now lives peacefully in the loving arms of God and his dad, who he greatly missed. Matt was the beloved son of Trudy Busch Valentine (John Fries Jr.) and the late John Dee Valentine and the cherished eldest brother of Blake Randolph Valentine, Captain August Busch Valentine USMC and wife Captain Candace Ruocco Valentine USMC, Christina Valentine Cammon and husband Jeff Cammon, John Dee Valentine Jr., and Stephen Peter Valentine. Matt was an adoring Uncle to Valentina and Baby John. He was a loving nephew and cousin to his relatives within the Busch and Valentine families. He was a close and devoted friend to so many.

Matt was a gift from God, our first adored child. He was a free spirit who forged his own path and never liked being told what to do. He was an incredible athlete: naturally gifted and agile, with a strong and striking 6'5" frame. Matt played all sports with great finesse. For him it was about the joy of movement and precision. Matt was genuinely good at everything – from archery to swimming to skiing, and all activities between. He found fulfillment and joy teaching lacrosse to Aim High kids at JBS. He proudly gave every student their own lacrosse stick and hoped some might play in college.

Above all, Matt was in his element in nature. Our family called him the "animal whisperer." All animals were naturally attracted to Matt. He could ride any horse bareback, no bridle or halter, and move with them wherever they took him until they slowed down and became one. Matt rode like the wind – with confidence, freedom, and utter happiness. Having incredible mastery over his senses, Matt lived acutely aware of: seeing, hearing, tasting, touching, and especially smelling. He found peace and joy in nature. Matt was a natural artist and avid painter. He was a skilled wood-worker who enjoyed carving bowls, usually adorned with beautiful hearts. Matt loved to collect feathers, buckeyes, antlers, and other natural treasures he found hiking in the woods, hills, and mountains.

Matt loved his family profoundly. After losing his dad at the age of 18, Matt cooked for his younger siblings and his late Nonna, Trudy B. Busch, every night for a year. He was the Valentine Family Chef for the past two decades. Matt enjoyed the happiness good food brought to his loved ones. He aspired to have meaningful and authentic relationships with each of us.

A deep thinker, Matt was remarkably intelligent and sensitive. He constantly studied and reflected on virtues and the meaning of life. Matt was an avid reader who had a collection of books ranging from comics to philosophy, survival to spirituality. Matt wrote copiously and journaled daily. In writing, he found freedom to express his deepest thoughts and feelings. We will forever treasure the meditations and reflections he left behind in his personal journals. With wisdom and honesty, Matt emphasized the importance of living in the present. Matt battled addiction and was 499 days sober the day he died. Through those struggles, Matt discovered what he was born to do: serve others. He was a part of a program that helped him and, most importantly, gave him the chance to help others. He wrote:

"The longer time goes on, the easier it gets and the clearer my path becomes: I want to help others see how much better life can be without addiction… It was a hard road to this realization, but by the grace of God, I have been blessed to come to it and still be here to see that it is my duty to help others do the same. I know that it is not just enlightening to be grateful for being blessed; it is my responsibility to give back to those less fortunate, in order to make their lives better for the good of all and the good of all the earth.""

We love you with all our hearts and souls Matt, and we are so proud of you for working so hard to become whole in body, mind, and spirit. The ray of light we see is that you are in the loving arms of Dad and God. We feel your spirit and Dad's forever encircling us with love, hope, and purpose. We will try to fulfill your dream by helping people, and their families, with addiction that leads to so much heartache. We will remember to live in the present, be compassionate, and love each other. Your legacy lives forever in us and the countless hearts you touched.

We are profoundly grateful to the people who loved and supported Matt in his journey to sobriety. As Matt said, "keep doing the next right thing".

Services: A private memorial service will take place for his family and close friends at his beloved Heart 6 Ranch.