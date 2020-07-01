Held, Matthew Thomas

Held, Matthew Thomas, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on June 26, 2020 at 53 surrounded by family after a long illness. Loving father of the late Logan Mathieu Held. Son of Tom and Nancy (nee Hopman) Held. Dear Brother of Andy, Jade (nee Laurens) Held, Ann Marie (Neal)

Perryman, Jenny (Tim) Hosack and Sarah Held. Our Loving Uncle, Great Uncle and friend to many. Matt Served with pride with the St. Louis Fire Department for 11 years until an injury on-duty with

Rescue Squad 2 ended his career. A Job he loved and considered himself a Fire Fighter until the end. An avid outdoorsman and sports lover, soccer was first both playing and watching his beloved Man U. He will be missed by his dog Fort, horse Rocky and the rest of us, so very much.

Services: A private service is planned. Donations to The Backstoppers or Gateway Pet Guardians appreciated.