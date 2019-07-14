Stethem, Maud B. 90, of St. Louis, 7/10. Beloved wife of 64 years of the late William Stethem, loving mother of Ann Clark, Emily (Rick) Mraz, William (Roxanne) Stethem and James (Donna) Stethem; cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of Jack (Kitty) Kulenkamp, dear sister in law of the late Lee (Roland) Zimmer; our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Maud was an R.N., a hospital and school nurse. Maud and her late husband, William, were the founders of Comarco St. Louis Inc. MFG of hollow metal doors and frames and wood doors and finish hardware. She was a member of Fenton United Methodist Church. Services: Visitation Tues. 4 - 8, Jay B. Smith (Fenton). Service Weds. 10 a.m. Fenton United Methodist Church www.jaybsmith.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019