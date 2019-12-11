Dobrinic, Maude G.
(nee Anderson), Passed away Dec. 8, 2012 at age 102. Wife of the late Joseph Dobrinic; beloved mother of Betty Jean (Thomas) Worsham and Janice (the late Robert) Goestenkors; dear grandmother of Jeannette Abrams, Tom E. Worsham, Peggy L. Waites, Michael Goestenkors, Beverly White, Sharon Graflage, Brian Goestenkors and the late Joyce A. Mobley; our great- grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor. If desired, contributions in her memory to the .
Services: Funeral 10 a.m. Friday at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry). VISITATION THURSDAY 3 p-7 p. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery.