Elli, Maureen A. (Nee Daly) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Tues, May 14, 2019. Loving wife of Michael Elli; cherished daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Nee O'Meara) Daly; beloved mother of Matthew (Melissa), Timothy (Amber), Stephen (Kellie) Elli; dear grandmother of Payton, Owen, Myles, Liam, Kora, Greta, McLaren, Reagan; dear sister of Kevin Daly; dearest daughter-in-law of Dorothy Elli. Maureen celebrated life to the fullest and always surrounded herself with family and friends. Services: Funeral Sat. 9:15 a.m. from Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017 to Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison, Ballwin, MO 63021 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in Maureen's memory may be made to Holy Infant Parish or Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. ONLINE GUEST BOOK at www.buchholzmortuary.com Visitation Friday 4 to 9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019