Powers, Maureen G. (nee Grunz), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife for fifty-five years of James Powers; dear mother of James Jr. (Mary), Timothy (fiancée Katie Ryan), and the late Mary Michelle and Ann Marie; grandmother of John Powers; sister of Robert Grunz and the late Donald Grunz; daughter of the late Norbert and Margaret Grunz; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. to Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery (Affton, MO). In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019