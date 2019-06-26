St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Chesterfield, MO
Maureen G. Powers Obituary
Powers, Maureen G. (nee Grunz), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife for fifty-five years of James Powers; dear mother of James Jr. (Mary), Timothy (fiancée Katie Ryan), and the late Mary Michelle and Ann Marie; grandmother of John Powers; sister of Robert Grunz and the late Donald Grunz; daughter of the late Norbert and Margaret Grunz; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. to Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery (Affton, MO). In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
