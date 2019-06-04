Meyers, Maureen M. (nee Meyer) passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Roy C. Meyers; dearest mother of Cynthia J. Meyers and Michael Meyers (Garry Waters); dear sister of the late Joan (late Joseph) Moreno and the late Barbara Pate; special aunt of Stephen (Sandra) Moreno, Timothy (Mary Beth) Moreno, Randall (Susan) Moreno and Monica (Keaven) White; dear friend to many. Services: Memorial Visitation: Wednesday, June 5th from 6:00 pm - 7:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; St. Louis, MO 63109. Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 p.m Private interment. If desired, donations in Maureen's name may be made to a . www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019