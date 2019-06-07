St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Maureen "Moe" Sheets

Maureen "Moe" Sheets Obituary
Sheets, Maureen Moe (nee Dooley), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife for 34 years of David Sheets; dearest daughter of the late William and Shirley Dooley; loving mother of Lisa Janis; dear sister of Mary Kaye (David) Mueller, Martin (Judy) Dooley, Marsha (Chris) Ostmann, Mark (Natalia) Dooley, Matthew (Peggy) Dooley and the late Michael (surviving Mary Ann) Dooley; our dear daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Maureen was a talented paralegal with 40 years of experience in the law field. She retired from the offices of Summers, Compton and Wells. Maureen enjoyed her red wine and slot machines. She had a caring heart and had touched many lives. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, June 8, 2:30 - 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019
