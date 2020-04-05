Winkler, Maureen

(néee Milligan), fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on April 2, 2020, surrounded by her

immediate family.

She was the cherished wife of James for more than 60 years; devoted mother of Michele (Ralf), Wendy (deceased), and Jim Jr. (Christine); and beloved grandmother of Nicole, Nicholas, Christopher, Zachary, Jackson, and Makenna. She was dearly loved by her brothers Bernard (Sandy) and William (deceased) and their families, along with countless dear friends.

Maureen was born in 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Bernard and Sarah Milligan (both deceased). Her early life was marked by her dedication to caring for others, which blossomed into a fierce love for the family she led. She relocated to St. Louis in 1976, where she became known for her warmth and welcoming spirit. She will be remembered for her readiness to love and her unfailing thoughtfulness for others.

Services: A private funeral service is planned, with a celebration of life to come. Donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory are welcome. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's onine guest book at schrader.com.