Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 8 West Highway D New Melle, , MO

Lonsway, Maurice J. Jr., M.D. Dr. Maurice J. Lonsway Jr. was born February 24, 1925, and departed this life at age 94 on June 20, 2019. For 60 years he was the devoted husband of Ernesta Monti O'Mara, He was the father of Maurice Julius Lonsway III (companion Linda Oliver), Mary (Ken) Scott, Anthony Lonsway, Charlotte (John) Fuller and Lucy (David) Burke. Maurice was the proud grandfather of sixteen grandchildren and one greatgrandchild. Son of Maurice Julius Lonsway and Madonna Hogan, he was a St. Louisan all of his life. A patriot and proud WWII veteran, he enlisted in the army at age 17 and was twice wounded, losing a leg in Holland in 1944. He would later say that the loss of his leg was one his life's greatest blessings as it helped him focus. He attended Washington University Medical School and completed his training at Boston Children's Hospital. He joined his father in practice at The Children's Clinic, which still exists today. His medical practice centered around St. Louis Children's Hospital where he served twice as President of the Medical Staff Society, twice as President of the St. Louis Pediatric Society, Chair of the Children's Transition Committee and Chair of the Admissions Committee. In 1993 he became the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award. A lifelong learner, canoeist, naturalist and tree farmer, he planted thousands of trees in his lifetime. He also understood the importance of saving the Missouri prairie and was a founding member and first president of The Missouri Prairie Foundation. His great love of the outdoors was contagious and his conservation legacy lives on in his children and grandchildren. He was generous and kind and wanted to leave the world a little better off for him having been here. Services: Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8 West Highway D, New Melle, Missouri 63365. Interment in parish cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to The St Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 160, St. Louis, MO 63110. Kriegshauser Brothers





