Fridley, Maurice "Bud" L.

Suddenly at 88 years on August 4, 2020.

Beloved husband to Rosemary for 59 years. Dear Father and Father-In-law of Christine (Michael) Schmidt, Stephen (Aileen) Fridley, Paul Fridley and Beth (the late) Paul Richard. The best Papa Bud to eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear brother, uncle and brother-in-law. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Services: A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

St. Louis Cremation