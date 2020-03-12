Maurine Rubin

Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol
9125 Ladue Road
St Louis, MO
Rubin, Maurine

(92 years), March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mahlon Rubin, to whom she was married for 62 years. Loving mother of Larry Rubin (Kathy Lobonc), Rich Rubin and Ken Rubin (Jane Tzinberg). Proud grandmother of Zach Rubin, Hannah Rubin (Michael Schneider), Jessica Rubin Solarz (Ben), Danielle Diehl (Nick); and adoring great grandmother of Ella Rose Solarz. Devoted daughter of the late Rose and the late Harry ("Fireball") Greenberg, dear sister of Martin Green, and wonderful aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Maurine and Mahlon loved traveling with their children, entertaining family and friends, vacationing in Scottsdale, and visiting the casino. Maurine was active in Jewish War Veterans for many years and was very generous on behalf of several diverse charitable organizations.

Services: A graveside service will be held Friday, March 13, 2 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol, 9125 Ladue Road, in St Louis MO. Contributions can be made to a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for funeral and shiva information.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
