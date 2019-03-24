St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Maury Jones

Maury Jones Obituary
Jones, Maury F. Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Son of the late Berkley and Abigail Jones (nee Gross); brother of Berkley Jones, Fairfax (Lynn) Jones, Courtney Jones, Daniel (Geraldine) Jones, Linton (Nancy) Jones, Cecil (Steve) Paul, and the late Curran Jones. Uncle to seven and greatuncle to twelve. Maury was employed by Killark Electric Manufacturing Co. for over 25 years and later by Carr Lane Manufacturing Co., where he retired in 2011. Maury was a longtime member of the Missouri Athletic Club. The family wishes to thank the staff of Mason Pointe for their exceptional care and compassion these last four years. Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 26th, 10 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Visitation Monday, March 25th, 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
