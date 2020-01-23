Wolfrum, Max D.

Max was born July 30, 1931, at home near California, Mo. He died Jan. 22, 2020, at home in Webster Groves. In between, he covered a lot of ground.

A farm boy from mid-Missouri, Max developed a disdain for speed limits and stop signs, as well as a passion for education and travel.

His first trip abroad was to Korea, courtesy of Uncle Sam. Later, he researched, planned and executed epic tours of cities, states, countries and continents. These odysseys took him from Maine to California, Alaska to Key West; from Australia and Iceland to Botswana, Bolivia and Beijing.

Max devoted his professional life to the Webster Groves School District. After earning his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, he began teaching English at Webster Groves High School in 1958. He became chairman of the English department, then director of secondary education, assistant superintendent for secondary education, associate superintendent and, in 1983, superintendent. While rising through district administration, he conquered 'Moby Dick' and earned a doctorate in English at Washington University, with a thesis titled 'Responsible Failure in Melville.'

When Max retired from Webster in 1991, his expertise was in demand. He served as interim superintendent for Ferguson-Florissant School District, Special School District and Ritenour. He also worked as an administrative assistant to the superintendents in the Special School District and for many years in Ritenour.

Max was honored as the Webster Groves Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1989 and with a Missouri Pioneers in Education award in 2007. He was tireless on the softball field and was a loyal fan at his grandchildren's school and extracurricular events.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Cheek; son Robert Wolfrum (Marcia Koenig); daughters Julie McHugh (Peter McHugh) and Jill Broz (Dave Broz); stepsons Chris and Jon Cheek (Stacey Cheek); grandchildren Calvin, Maddie and Sophie Broz, Sarah and Alice McHugh, Alex Wolfrum, and Sydney and Carson Cheek; brothers Larry Boyd and Jerry Wolfrum (Verna Wolfrum); and sisters Bonnie Wolfrum and Carolyn Arms.

Max donated his body to Washington University Medical School. A celebration of his life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on February 1st at First Congregational Church in Webster Groves.