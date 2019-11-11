St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Sullivan, Maxine E.

(nee Maserang) Sat., Nov. 9, 2019, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sullivan; loving mother of Sharon Acord and Jo Moore; Fun Granny of Kathleen (Rick) Wallace; dear sister of Sandy Hicks, Bill Maserang and late Larry, George, Joan, Bob and Russell Maserang. Our dear sister-in law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tues., Nov. 12, 4 p.m. until service time 7 p.m. Memorial contributions to Backstoppers appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
