Prather, Maxine Frances Beloved wife of the late Charles Dennis Prather, survived by children Arlene Prather-O'Kane (Stephen), Michael Prather (Mary), and Susan Prather Whelan (Martin). Maxine and Charles were happily married over 64 years. Maxine lived a full life in her faith and served as Franciscan Assoc. for many years. She was always spirited to do things and hear happenings with her grandchildren: Sara (Mitchell), Michael (Katherine),, Ashley (Travis), Daniel (Victoria), Jacob, Matthew, and Andrew. She also adored her 8 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. Maxine donated her body to St. Louis Univ. School of Med. Services: Services Friday, June 28, visitation at noon, memorial Mass 1:00 p.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Ferguson. Special thanks to the staff at Friendship Village in Chesterfield for their constant care.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 24, 2019