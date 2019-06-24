Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Frances Prather. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Prather, Maxine Frances Beloved wife of the late Charles Dennis Prather, survived by children Arlene Prather-O'Kane (Stephen), Michael Prather (Mary), and Susan Prather Whelan (Martin). Maxine and Charles were happily married over 64 years. Maxine lived a full life in her faith and served as Franciscan Assoc. for many years. She was always spirited to do things and hear happenings with her grandchildren: Sara (Mitchell), Michael (Katherine),, Ashley (Travis), Daniel (Victoria), Jacob, Matthew, and Andrew. She also adored her 8 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. Maxine donated her body to St. Louis Univ. School of Med. Services: Services Friday, June 28, visitation at noon, memorial Mass 1:00 p.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Ferguson. Special thanks to the staff at Friendship Village in Chesterfield for their constant care.

Prather, Maxine Frances Beloved wife of the late Charles Dennis Prather, survived by children Arlene Prather-O'Kane (Stephen), Michael Prather (Mary), and Susan Prather Whelan (Martin). Maxine and Charles were happily married over 64 years. Maxine lived a full life in her faith and served as Franciscan Assoc. for many years. She was always spirited to do things and hear happenings with her grandchildren: Sara (Mitchell), Michael (Katherine),, Ashley (Travis), Daniel (Victoria), Jacob, Matthew, and Andrew. She also adored her 8 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. Maxine donated her body to St. Louis Univ. School of Med. Services: Services Friday, June 28, visitation at noon, memorial Mass 1:00 p.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Ferguson. Special thanks to the staff at Friendship Village in Chesterfield for their constant care. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close