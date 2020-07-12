Maxine Fuerst

Fuerst, Maxine

passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2020, at the age of 87. She was a talented, entrepreneurial, loving woman who will be dearly missed. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and each of her 12 siblings. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brother-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 am at Fenton Crossing Bible Chapel, 855 Gregory Lane, Fenton, MO 63026. A luncheon will be served immediately following where all are welcome. A Curbside Burial will follow for family members at Sunset Burial Park.