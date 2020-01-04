Smith, Maxine J.

January 1, 2020, born June 27, 1932 to the late Max and Florence (Conrad) Jaco. Maxine attended Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton, then attended Gallaudet School for the Deaf, member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for the Deaf.

Loving mother of Robert Smith, Gary (Regina) Smith, Dan (Tom Skinner) Smith, Sheila (Mike) Wright, Sue Smith and Kevin (Alberta) Smith; loving grandmother of 13; great-grandmother to many. Preceded in death by brother, Fred Jaco and sister-in-law, Rose Jaco and ex-husband, Warren Smith.

Services: Visitation Sun., Jan., 5, 4-7 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2301 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, and Mon., Jan. 6, 9 a.m until Service 10 a.m., then to Crossroads United Methodist Cemetery, Sedgewick, MO for 1 p.m. graveside service.