Maxine J. Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine J. Smith.
Service Information
McLaughlin Funeral Home
2301 Lafayette Avenue
St. Louis, MO
63104
(314)-771-0717
Obituary
Send Flowers

Smith, Maxine J.

January 1, 2020, born June 27, 1932 to the late Max and Florence (Conrad) Jaco. Maxine attended Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton, then attended Gallaudet School for the Deaf, member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for the Deaf.

Loving mother of Robert Smith, Gary (Regina) Smith, Dan (Tom Skinner) Smith, Sheila (Mike) Wright, Sue Smith and Kevin (Alberta) Smith; loving grandmother of 13; great-grandmother to many. Preceded in death by brother, Fred Jaco and sister-in-law, Rose Jaco and ex-husband, Warren Smith.

Services: Visitation Sun., Jan., 5, 4-7 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2301 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, and Mon., Jan. 6, 9 a.m until Service 10 a.m., then to Crossroads United Methodist Cemetery, Sedgewick, MO for 1 p.m. graveside service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.