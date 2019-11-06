Jordan, Maxine

(nee Kearns), 89, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William R. Jordan; loving mother of Pat (Tim) Mead, Anne Jordan Baxter, Tom (Ellen) Jordan, and Tim (Kristi) Jordan; dear grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 9 and friend to many.

Maxine was the owner of Jordan's Restaurant for many years.

Services: Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, KRIEGSHAUSER MORTUARY WEST CHAPEL, 9450 Olive Blvd., Olivette. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The Backstoppers. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.