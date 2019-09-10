|
|
Boehm, Maxine R.
(nee Millfelt) Age 88, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Boehm; loving mother of Randy (Ruth) Howard, Stacy Howard, Laurie (Rick) Sumpter and the late Richard (survived by Rose) Howard; dear grandmother to Andy Howard, Matt (Marcy) Howard, Tim (Emily) Howard, Amy (Jay) Donnelly, Melissa and Grant Sumpter; dear great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. Burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019