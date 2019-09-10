St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Maxine R. Boehm

Maxine R. Boehm Obituary

Boehm, Maxine R.

(nee Millfelt) Age 88, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Boehm; loving mother of Randy (Ruth) Howard, Stacy Howard, Laurie (Rick) Sumpter and the late Richard (survived by Rose) Howard; dear grandmother to Andy Howard, Matt (Marcy) Howard, Tim (Emily) Howard, Amy (Jay) Donnelly, Melissa and Grant Sumpter; dear great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. Burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
