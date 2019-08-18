Maynard L. Jones

Guest Book
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
  • "I am sorry for your loss. May God be Comforted during this..."
    - AV
Service Information
Obituary
Jones, Maynard L.

of Maryland Heights, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 81. Loving husband of Glenda R. Jones; beloved son of the late William and Pearl Jones; devoted father of Angela (Bryan) Porter and Chris (Jamie) Jones; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Porter, Jackson Porter, and Kiersten Simshauser. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister, and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by five siblings.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the . Visit Baue.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
