St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Jahns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie R. Jahns

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melanie R. Jahns Obituary
Jahns, Melanie R. (nee Guill), asleep in Jesus, Thurs,. Feb. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Jahns for 46 years; mother of Rhiannon Palmisano, Kyle (Jessica) Jahns, grandmother of Logan, Brendan and Mateo; daughter of Norine Guill; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Service: Visitation at Kutis So. Co. Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tues., 2/12, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Wed 12:00. Interment JB Nat Cem. Memorials to Evelyn's House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now