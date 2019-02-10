|
|
Jahns, Melanie R. (nee Guill), asleep in Jesus, Thurs,. Feb. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Jahns for 46 years; mother of Rhiannon Palmisano, Kyle (Jessica) Jahns, grandmother of Logan, Brendan and Mateo; daughter of Norine Guill; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Service: Visitation at Kutis So. Co. Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tues., 2/12, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Wed 12:00. Interment JB Nat Cem. Memorials to Evelyn's House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019