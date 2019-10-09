Coleman, Melba L.

88, of St Louis, Missouri passed away October 7, 2019. She was born October 8, 1930 in Perkins, Oklahoma. She was a member of Webster Groves United Methodist Church in Webster Groves, MO, and she was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband Shamblin Coleman, her parents Everett and Bessie Bennett, daughter Elizabeth Coleman, and brothers Kenneth and Lavelle Bennett. She is survived by her sons Larry Coleman and his wife Elizabeth of Little Rock, David Coleman and his wife Patty of Webster Groves, MO, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Services: Graveside service officiated by Rev. William Reeves will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10th at Woodlawn Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 200 North 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901 or Webster Groves United Methodist Church 600 North Bompart Webster Groves, MO 63119. Arrangements under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, Fort Smith. To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net