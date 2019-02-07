Fitzwalter, Melba R. MeMe (nee Hager) Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ellis C. Fitzwalter, Sr. Beloved mother of Ellis C. (Patti) Fitzwalter, Jr. Beloved grandmother of Casey (Kyle) Patterson and the late Michael Fitzwalter. Beloved great-grandmother of Teddy Patterson. Beloved sister of Maryellen Adams. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, great great aunt, and dear friend of many. Services: Visitation will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5200 Lucas & Hunt Rd. Interment will follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to H.E.A.L. Stop Heroin or to the . Arrangements by the Stygar Florissant Chapel, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd. Florissant.
