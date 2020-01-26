Passafiume, Melba Rose

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the age of 89.

Melba was the beloved wife of the late Sam Passafiume, Sr.; dear and loving mother of Joe and Sam Passafiume; dear sister of Faye (the late Les) Highly; loving aunt and great-aunt, cousin, and a friend to so many during her life. Melba was preceded in death by her sisters Ethel, Jessie Imperiale, and Florence, and brothers John and Bill Surina.

Melba was a great wife and mother. She was caring and affectionate, supportive of her sons, and encouraged them in their endeavors and to exceed their own expectations of themselves. She will be missed beyond words.

Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Hampton and Pernod Avenues 63139. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com