Meuser, Melinda L.
(nee McLeane), age 74, passed away, Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Meuser; dear mother of Kevin, Keith and Jason Meuser; loving grandmother of Nathaniel and Emma Meuser; dear sister of Barry McLeane, and friend to many. AARP Board member and avid cross stitcher.
Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Memorial visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019