St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Melinda Meuser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda L. Meuser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melinda L. Meuser Obituary

Meuser, Melinda L.

(nee McLeane), age 74, passed away, Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Meuser; dear mother of Kevin, Keith and Jason Meuser; loving grandmother of Nathaniel and Emma Meuser; dear sister of Barry McLeane, and friend to many. AARP Board member and avid cross stitcher.

Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Memorial visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information