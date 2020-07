Summitt, Melissa Ann

(nee Beiter) Passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was 39 years old. She was preceded in death by her sister Amanda Marie Beiter. She is survived by all who loved her.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, July 11, from 2:00 p.m. until the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Private interment.