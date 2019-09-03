|
|
Speights, Melissa April
Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Margaret "Maggie" (nee Brennan) and Charles Speights; loving sister of Jason C. (Kathy) Speights; dear niece of Barb Brennan, Ruth Willingham, Mike Speights and the late Mike and Jack Brennan; dearest cousin and friend to many.
Services: Celebration of life to be held at Carondelet Park, Pavilion 1, 3900 Holly Hills Blvd., 63116, Wednesday, September 4, 12:00 p.m. until a tree planting in Melissa's honor at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Foundation for Women's Cancer. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019