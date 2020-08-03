1/
Melva Smith
Smith, Melva

(nee Hendrix) of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born April 22, 1934, in Rogers, AR to Lonnie and Dicie (Woodcock) Hendrix, now deceased. She married her longtime friend and love, Richard B. Smith in June 1952, who preceded her in death in 2007.

Melva is survived by her brother and his wife, Leroy and Martha Hendrix; four children, Glen Smith (Shelley Heeley); Martin "Moose" Smith, (Elizabeth); Susan Nanney (Kenneth); Bridget Ungarsky (Joshua); five grandchildren, Paul Nanney (Diamond Harmon), Patrick Nanney (Shelby), Bryan Heaston (Simone), Mitch Vicieux (Campbell Sloan), Kaylee Ungarsky; and eight great-grandchildren Corey, Matthew, Emma, Lexie, Owen, Denary, Jack, and Bryanna. All of these she loved and carried deeply in her heart.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at Assumption Catholic Church, O'Fallon, MO, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. with visitation preceding Mass at church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will be held at Bentonville City Cemetery, Bentonville, AR. Memorials may be made in Melva's name to Assumption Catholic Church, O'Fallon, Missouri.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2020.
