Hock, Melvin A. "Mel"

Mel Hock of St. Louis, MO, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Louise J. Hock (nee Brader); loving father of Keith (Lois) Hock, John (Barb) Hock, Bob (Kelley) Hock and Carrie (Luke) Wolf; cherished grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 3. Dearest brother of the late Laverne (Lew) Brennecke; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great- uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Mel was a devoted member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Longtime volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, The Criminal Justice Ministry, Knights of Columbus, the De La Salle Middle School and lifetime member of Missouri Numismatic Society.

Services: Funeral from Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. then to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com