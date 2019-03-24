Klearman, Melvin B. Melvin B. Klearman died peacefully at his home on March 16, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 85. He was born on January 4, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Klearman (Dubinsky). Loving father of Steven Klearman (Laura), John (Sheryl) and William. Loving grandfather of Sydni, Maddi and Aubrey. Brother to Ray Wenneker, Mimi Baron and Barnett Klearman (deceased).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019