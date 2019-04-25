Frentzel, Melvin E. 98, Asleep in Jesus on Monday, 4/22, baptized in the name of the Father, Son, Holy Spirit at Emmaus Lutheran Church on 3/1/1921. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Ann, daughter Carol, grandson Chris, and son-in-law Robert. He is survived by children Dan and Nancy, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church at Morganford and Chippewa. Services: Visitation Thurs., 4/25, from 5-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois (63116); In State from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Fri., 4/26 at St. John's Lutheran Church at Chippewa and Morganford. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019