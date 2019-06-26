Elbein, Melvin June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine Kaldor Elbein; dear father and father-in-law of Adam Elbein (Jan), Dana McMurtry (Kevin) and Brooke Koenig (Jeffrey); dear grandfather of Reid and Evan Elbein, Nathan Litz, Zach McMurtry and Chloe Koenig; dear brother of Marian Byers and the late Sandra Schneider. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Elbein was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Services: Graveside service Thursday, June 27th, 12:00 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019