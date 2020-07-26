Melvin Greene

Greene, Melvin

son of Jacob and Taube Greene, peacefully left this life on July 9th, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a licensed Professional Engineer and graduate from Washington University, a first generation college graduate after his father emigrated from Austria in 1914. He was also a veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his life partner of more than 30 years, Mary Beth Barutio and by the mother of his children, Sandra Fox. Melvin will be sorely missed by his children, Teri Webb and her husband, Randy, along with Rear Admiral Bob Greene, USN, Ret. and his wife, Beth. Mel was predeceased by his son-in-law Patrick Swift, his sister Ruth Balk and her husband, Joseph.

Mel took great pride in his nine grandchildren, Jennifer Thudium (Nile), Erin Korman (Brad), Jonathan Swift (fiancee Shianne), Alex Bartlett (Danny), Katie Swift, LCDR Matt Greene USN (Brittany), Capt Tim Greene, USMC (Corey), Carrie Wooten (Capt Chris Wooten, USMC, Ret.), 1st Lt Kevin Greene USMC (LT Bailey Greene USN). Mel was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be held, for information, visit bergermemorialchapel.com. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Heart Association.

