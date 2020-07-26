1/1
Melvin Greene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Greene, Melvin

son of Jacob and Taube Greene, peacefully left this life on July 9th, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a licensed Professional Engineer and graduate from Washington University, a first generation college graduate after his father emigrated from Austria in 1914. He was also a veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his life partner of more than 30 years, Mary Beth Barutio and by the mother of his children, Sandra Fox. Melvin will be sorely missed by his children, Teri Webb and her husband, Randy, along with Rear Admiral Bob Greene, USN, Ret. and his wife, Beth. Mel was predeceased by his son-in-law Patrick Swift, his sister Ruth Balk and her husband, Joseph.

Mel took great pride in his nine grandchildren, Jennifer Thudium (Nile), Erin Korman (Brad), Jonathan Swift (fiancee Shianne), Alex Bartlett (Danny), Katie Swift, LCDR Matt Greene USN (Brittany), Capt Tim Greene, USMC (Corey), Carrie Wooten (Capt Chris Wooten, USMC, Ret.), 1st Lt Kevin Greene USMC (LT Bailey Greene USN). Mel was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be held, for information, visit bergermemorialchapel.com. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Heart Association.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved