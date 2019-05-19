Bloom, Melvin Matthew Born February 7, 1923. Died May 17, 2019. Loving son of Morris and Dorothy Bloom and brother of the late Allen J. Bloom (Jeanne) and the late William Bloom. Beloved father of Janet Bloom (Mark Isenburg) of Denver and Michal Horneman (late Yitschak), Raphael (Bella) Bloom and Reuven (Anat) Bloom, all of Israel. Doting grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 41, all in Israel. Proud American and WWII veteran of Okinawa, he counted his Honor Flight as a highlight of his later years. He is a founder of Hochschild, Bloom & Company LLP, a leading accounting firm in St. Louis and surrounding areas, and a former board member of Delta Dental of Missouri. By his side for the last 23 years was his loving and caring companion, Davene Thurby, and her dedicated family. He is also survived by an extended family, who love and miss him dearly. Mel Bloom will be buried in Israel. He always fought the good fight - in war and in life. BERGER MEMORIAL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019