Rabushka, Melvin July 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Aileen Rabushka; dear father and father-in-law of Carol Rabushka and Joan Rabushka (Kristen Cleaveland); dear brother of the late Joseph and the late Bernard Rabushka, Services: Visitation Friday, July 26th, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, Ladue and Spoede Roads, followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment New Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019