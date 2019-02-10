Harrington, Melvyn Augustus Sr. (April 6, 1937 - January 21, 2019) Melvyn graduated from Sumner High School and Washington University. He helped found Gateway National Bank and was the first African American to own a KFC franchise in Missouri. He is survived by his beloved wife, Zella; two sons, Melvyn Jr. (René) and Kevin; and four grandchildren. Services: February 16, 2019, Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Service: 2:30 p.m.; Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh, St. Louis, MO 63131. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annie Malone Family and Children's Services: 2612 Annie Malone Drive, St. Louis, MO 63113. Please indicate that your donation is in memory of Melvyn Harrington Sr.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019