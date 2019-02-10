Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvyn Augustus Harrington Sr.. View Sign

Harrington, Melvyn Augustus Sr. (April 6, 1937 - January 21, 2019) Melvyn graduated from Sumner High School and Washington University. He helped found Gateway National Bank and was the first African American to own a KFC franchise in Missouri. He is survived by his beloved wife, Zella; two sons, Melvyn Jr. (René) and Kevin; and four grandchildren. Services: February 16, 2019, Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Service: 2:30 p.m.; Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh, St. Louis, MO 63131. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annie Malone Family and Children's Services: 2612 Annie Malone Drive, St. Louis, MO 63113. Please indicate that your donation is in memory of Melvyn Harrington Sr.

Harrington, Melvyn Augustus Sr. (April 6, 1937 - January 21, 2019) Melvyn graduated from Sumner High School and Washington University. He helped found Gateway National Bank and was the first African American to own a KFC franchise in Missouri. He is survived by his beloved wife, Zella; two sons, Melvyn Jr. (René) and Kevin; and four grandchildren. Services: February 16, 2019, Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Service: 2:30 p.m.; Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh, St. Louis, MO 63131. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annie Malone Family and Children's Services: 2612 Annie Malone Drive, St. Louis, MO 63113. Please indicate that your donation is in memory of Melvyn Harrington Sr. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close