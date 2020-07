Earley, Meredith V.

(nee Clifton), Saturday June 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John P. Earley; loving mother of Bridget (Mark) Lutman and Timothy (Tracy) Earley; dear grandmother of Stephen and Colleen Lutman.

Services and burial at J.B. National Cemetery will be private. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.