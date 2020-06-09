Rocklage, Merita Mai

(nee Ebert), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Walter Rocklage; cherished daughter of the late Harry and Rita Ebert; devoted mother of Richard (Shirley Esteb Stonum) Stonum, Alan (Debbie) Stonum, Scott (Peggy) Stonum, and April (Charlie) Worsley and the late Joanne (Mike Dompierre survives) Rocklage Dompierre; loving grandmother of 10; treasured great-grandmother of twenty-four.

Merita was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She enjoyed her home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Merita loved to bowl and travel with her husband and friends. She was a big St. Louis Cardinals fan. Merita loved her family and was very proud of it. She loved her late dog Little Bits. Merita was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral service will be private. Memorials may be made in Merita's name to National MS Society and Children's Tumor Foundation (NF). Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com.