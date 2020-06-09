Merita Mai Rocklage
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rocklage, Merita Mai

(nee Ebert), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Walter Rocklage; cherished daughter of the late Harry and Rita Ebert; devoted mother of Richard (Shirley Esteb Stonum) Stonum, Alan (Debbie) Stonum, Scott (Peggy) Stonum, and April (Charlie) Worsley and the late Joanne (Mike Dompierre survives) Rocklage Dompierre; loving grandmother of 10; treasured great-grandmother of twenty-four.

Merita was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She enjoyed her home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Merita loved to bowl and travel with her husband and friends. She was a big St. Louis Cardinals fan. Merita loved her family and was very proud of it. She loved her late dog Little Bits. Merita was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral service will be private. Memorials may be made in Merita's name to National MS Society and Children's Tumor Foundation (NF). Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved