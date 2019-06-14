St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church
Federhofer, Merle J. (nee Cunningham) on Sat., June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Bill Federhofer, Sr.; dear mother of Cheryl (Larry) Hrabusicky, Bill Federhofer, Jr., Robin (Kirk) Linderer and Danny (Dawn) Federhofer; our dear grandmother, GiGi, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Merle was the matriarch of the Federhofer Bakery family. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Monday, June 17, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave N.W., Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005 appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 14, 2019
