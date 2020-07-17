Buzzotta, Merle Lee

Merle Lee "Brock" Buzzotta

Merle Lee received her "wings" on the evening of July 6th, 2020. She passed away peacefully and comfortably.

Merle Lee battled Alzheimer's in later years but never lost her comedic wit. She will be remembered for her joyous spirit, her intelligence and grace and as a supportive and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Merle Lee was generous and committed to helping make the world a better place and, following a career as a teacher, spent decades actively volunteering in St. Louis. As a volunteer she was often a leader: two - time past president of the Volunteer Service Council in addition to serving on the boards of several charities. She was a docent with the St. Louis Symphony for many years and especially enjoyed introducing children to music via the symphony. And she took great pleasure in her work with the Opera Theater St. Louis, Variety Women, Edgewood Children's Center, the Judevine Center for Autism, and the United Nations Association amongst others.

She is survived by her family: her son and daughter, Robert (Bob) Buzzotta and Ann Buzzotta: her grandchildren, Joey and Nina Buzzotta; her son-in-law Peter Pattenden; her nieces, Susan Early and Michelle Brock; her great nephew, David Buzzotta and nephews, Robert (Bob) Brock and Michael Buzzotta.

She was greatly loved and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325 in memory of Merle Lee Buzzotta.

Services: A "Virtual" Memorial Service will be held on Sunday the 26th of July at 11 a.m. Central Time. Those interested can attend the service by phone or video conference. The video "zoom" link is: https://tinyurl.com/y76p8d9c

If you would prefer to dial in by telephone, please contact us by email at memorialbuzzotta2020@gmail.com or contact a member of the family and we can provide a dial in number.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for July of 2021.