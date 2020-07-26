Winter, Merle O.

(nee Owen) Tues., July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clifford E. Winter; dear mother of Randy Winter and Angela Echols; dear grandmother of Christa (Justin) Gilbert and Haley Echols; dear great-grandmother of Grant Eli Gilbert; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Merle was involved in her church choir and enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, SLU Billiken basketball and taking trips with her sisters.

Services: Private services were held with burial at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com