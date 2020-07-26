1/
Merle O. Winter
1936 - 2020
Winter, Merle O.

(nee Owen) Tues., July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clifford E. Winter; dear mother of Randy Winter and Angela Echols; dear grandmother of Christa (Justin) Gilbert and Haley Echols; dear great-grandmother of Grant Eli Gilbert; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Merle was involved in her church choir and enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, SLU Billiken basketball and taking trips with her sisters.

Services: Private services were held with burial at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
