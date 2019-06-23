St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Wittmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Robert "Bob" Wittmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Merle Robert "Bob" Wittmann Obituary
Wittmann, Merle Robert Bob 90, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary (Gruender); devoted father of Robert (Maureen), Susan (Donald) Crawford, John, Peggy (Michael) Nice, and the late Mary Jean; our dear grandfather, greatgrandfather, uncle, Godfather and dear friend. Bob was a faithful volunteer at Nazareth Living Retirement Center and a Lay Associate with the Redemptoristine community at Liguori, Mo. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO 63129 Sunday, June 23, 2019 4pm until 8pm. Then taken to Redemptoristine Monastery, (200 Liguori Dr., Liguori Barnhart MO 63057) Monday, June 24, for visitation 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Respect Life Apostolate appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now