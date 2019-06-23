|
|
Wittmann, Merle Robert Bob 90, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary (Gruender); devoted father of Robert (Maureen), Susan (Donald) Crawford, John, Peggy (Michael) Nice, and the late Mary Jean; our dear grandfather, greatgrandfather, uncle, Godfather and dear friend. Bob was a faithful volunteer at Nazareth Living Retirement Center and a Lay Associate with the Redemptoristine community at Liguori, Mo. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO 63129 Sunday, June 23, 2019 4pm until 8pm. Then taken to Redemptoristine Monastery, (200 Liguori Dr., Liguori Barnhart MO 63057) Monday, June 24, for visitation 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Respect Life Apostolate appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019