
Jaromack, Merlyn A.

90, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard Jaromack; loving mother of Jim (Mary), Joan (Terry) Guerrant, Jeanne Byrne, Jeff, Jane (John) Stewart, and the late Jill Jaromack; treasured grandmother of 12; cherished great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of Jeanne Fleming and the late Al Crotty, Pat Long, and MaryAnne El'Toumi.

Services: A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 5 McMenamy Rd., (St. Peters) with Mass immediately following at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
