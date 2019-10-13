Merrifield Wells Huff

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Inurnment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel of New St. Marcus Cemetery
Obituary
Huff, Merrifield Wells

On Monday October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bette B. Huff (nee Brewster); dear father of Susan V. Atkins and Mark C. Huff; dear grandfather of Ryan Christopher (Erie) Egan, Allison Lee (Matt) Sturm, Andrew David Atkins and Michael Huff; dear brother of Charlotte (late Homer B.) Lowther, late William Davis (Estelle) and late Hal Martling (late Shirley) Huff.

Wells proudly served his country in the United States Army, graduated Summa Cum laude from Princeton University and was also a graduate from University of Missouri Columbia School of Journalism, a member of Masonic Lodge 1 AF&AM, and Moolah Shrine and loved to sing.

Services: Inurnment services will Friday October 18, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel of New St. Marcus Cemetery.

John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (314-352-2600) ziegenheinfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
