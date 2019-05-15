|
Bauer, Merrill K. passed away April 30, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving husband of the late Sandra A. Sandy Bauer (nee Frye); dear father of Matt (Susie) Bauer and Jenna Bauer; proud grandfather of Elliott Bauer; beloved brother of Richard Bauer; uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Merrill was intensely curious and always wanted to learn more about science, art, music, politics, history, and almost any other topic you can imagine. He had an unbelievably positive attitude in the face of a truly awful diagnosis. In reflection, feel free to share stories and memories at [email protected] Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 15, 2019