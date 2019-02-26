Sallade, Meryl Caroline at the age of 98, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Royal Weldon Sallade; loving mother of Jack R. Sallade (Katie), Kenneth G. Sallade (Paula) of Lexington, KY and Edward M. Sallade (Suzanne); dear grandmother of Jason (Kaley), Lydia, Matthew and Brian; great-grandmother of Lark and Nash; dear sister of Donald Parks (Elizabeth), the late Reva Freund, the late Milton Parks and the late Mildred Barker; aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: A funeral service will be conducted at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Shibley's Point Cemetery, Novinger, MO on Friday at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra or to the . The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Online condolences www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019