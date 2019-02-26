Meryl Caroline Sallade

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meryl Caroline Sallade.

Sallade, Meryl Caroline at the age of 98, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Royal Weldon Sallade; loving mother of Jack R. Sallade (Katie), Kenneth G. Sallade (Paula) of Lexington, KY and Edward M. Sallade (Suzanne); dear grandmother of Jason (Kaley), Lydia, Matthew and Brian; great-grandmother of Lark and Nash; dear sister of Donald Parks (Elizabeth), the late Reva Freund, the late Milton Parks and the late Mildred Barker; aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: A funeral service will be conducted at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Shibley's Point Cemetery, Novinger, MO on Friday at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra or to the . The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Online condolences www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL

logo
Funeral Home
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations